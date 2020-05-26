Xanemo Sailing Unveils New E-Shop with Customizable Products, Merchandising & Postcards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xanemo Sailing Press Release

Xanemo Sailing today announced its new online shop featuring incredible customizable products, amazing locally designed souvenirs and postcards. Worldwide shipping is available free of charge for any order superior to 60 €.

Naxos, Greece, May 26, 2020 --(

Stunning merchandising products (tee-shirts, mugs, bags, beach towel, flip-flops, etc) designed in Naxos

Printed real postcards to be shipped worldwide (choice from a design or a picture from a cruise on SY Xanemo)



Xanemo Sailing today announced its new online shop featuring incredible customizable products, amazing locally designed souvenirs and postcards. Worldwide shipping is available free of charge for any order superior to 60 €.



“Our online shop is the perfect solution to what to do with your digital holiday pictures. It’s really easy to use and I am confident that people will love bringing their digital souvenirs to real life souvenirs.” - Jerome Bajou, Founder of Xanemo Sailing



Customized products

After sailing with Xanemo, customers will be given the opportunity to choose from a different range of customized products. They can easily select the photography they want to use after choosing the product. Different sizes of posters are available, along with high quality photobooks, postcards, magnets, official Polaroid prints, etc.



Merchandising

Due to COVID-19, touristic season has taken a hit giving the crew more time to focus on new ideas. The team designed all merchandising products so people can show their support at different level, whether they support the company, the island of Naxos or even Greece. Products ship worldwide and are produced on demand thanks to an innovative real time communication channel.



“We designed products with the best intentions in mind, selecting the best quality, while minimizing the impact on the environment. Most of our products are made from recycled materials, and we partnered with top providers reducing waste while keeping focus on quality.” -Jerome Bajou, Founder of Xanemo Sailing



Postcards

Customers are able to send a postcard directly from the online shop in 3 easy steps:



choose a design or a picture of the cruise with SY Xanemo

Write the message

Enter recipient details and voila.



Postcards are printed on high quality card with a gloss finish (FSC certified) and dispatched worldwide. Our postcards are recyclable and are part of the Carbon Capture program helping replanting Trees, raising money and capturing CO2.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered by Google Vision AI

Xanemo Sailing partnered with Google for photography manipulation, providing industry-leading accuracy for image understanding with pre-trained machine learning models. Photographies are scaled and cropped with high accuracy like never before, making our online shop one of the most technologically advanced in the world.



Jerome Bajou

00306944052525



https://Www.xanemo-sailing.com



