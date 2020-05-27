Sarvang Recognized as 10 Most Promising SAP Implementation Companies

Press Releases Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. Press Release

Sarvang Infotech India Ltd (SIIL) is recognized as one of the top 10 most promising SAP Implementation companies by Silicon India in July. Sarvang Infotech India Limited, is an enthusiastic firm serving from last 15 years and renowned as an ISO 9001:2008 certified SAP consulting company,

Beyond the frontiers of a mere ERP, SAP has been transformed into a service-oriented architecture that delivers adaptive solutions for effective business management to a wide range of behemoths, Fortune 500 companies, and SMEs in the world.



According to Anand Goel, Director, SIIL, “Sarvang Infotech India Limited, is an enthusiastic firm serving from last 15 years and renowned as an ISO 9001:2008 certified SAP consulting company, with an active goal for striving to solve current industry problems by providing interfacing service, and end-to-end consultancy solutions by integrating Non-SAP application (mobile application) to SAP solution.”



This integration properly optimizes & automates clients’ business processes and also boosts their productivity while providing ease of using applications and ensuring better mode of doing business. “Today, the integration of SAP and non-SAP applications is required in every aspect of SAP-related business fields, whether it is HR, MPQ, or any other. Being a mobile application development firm, we craft a mobile app and integrate that application with SAP solutions to outgrow every customer's need. We majorly deal with two fields in SAP. First, we render interfacing solutions; and second, we provide end-to-end consulting services, including manpower outsourcing,” mentioned Anand Goel, Director, Sarvang Infotech India.



Today, this fast-growing venture upholds 50+ prestigious business partners (growing at 150 percent pa) and 1000+ satisfied customers, including some big industry giants like NTPC, SBI, LANCO, and many more to provide rich solutions to every client.



Akanksha Jain

+919111240240



www.sarvanginfotech.com



