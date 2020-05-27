Dingtone Launched Mobile-Based Fax App to Help Millions of People in Filing Unemployment Benefits

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

The pandemic accidentally brought a sharp rise in the demand for fax services due to chain reactions. Dingtone, the renowned VoIP provider, released a mobile-based fax app to protect people from going outside and help them receive unemployment benefits earlier. Since launched last month, the faxing app has gained tens of thousands of users so far.

The tidal wave of unemployment claims brought up sharp surging into the application process. However, people generally found the unemployment claims process quite complicated yet can hardly be refined immediately. Because of limited conditions like the manual review, public holidays shutdown and no access to tools such as a printer, scanner and fax machine, the receiving process is slowed down badly, while millions of the unemployed were counting on unemployment checks for necessary living expenses.



“I was shocked when I discovered the system has become overloaded, and I had to find a fax machine to complete my unemployment benefits claim,” said Blayze, an anxious applicant. “That means I have to put on a face mask and trudged off to a fax store to print, sign and fax the papers every week when I really want to stay at home as much as possible.”



Blayze is not alone. As the state’s archaic systems were clearly unprepared for the deluge of claims, millions of people are urgently in need of an alternative online service to submit the required paperwork digitally. According to Google Trends, online searches for versions of “how to send a fax online” have skyrocketed in the last month.



Dingtone, a renowned VoIP provider, which has specialized in telecommunications for years, stepped forward and helped deal with this situation over the past few weeks. Dingtone’s development team deployed a mobile-based faxing app, “Fax from Phone – Easy Fax,” which allows users to send fax documents online with mobile devices.



The fax app provides users with access to scanning the file with a mobile phone camera, and editing faxing documents like combining different formats of files into an integrated faxing file, adding a cover page to the file, and inserting a signature.



“People are going through a hard time, and we felt obligated to help reduce obstacles since telecommunication technology is in our corporate nature,” commented a senior project manager from Dingtone. “The earlier people complete the application process, the sooner they would receive compensation. We understand that even a week ahead of time can make a big difference in the current situation.”



“This new app has already gained tens of thousands of users after released last month, and daily active user numbers continue to grow,” he highlighted. “We are well aware of how important and personal of the information users are transferring through this service. It is our responsibility and priority to protect users' data security and privacy.”



“This app is a lifesaver,” after successfully received unemployment benefits, Blayze commented.



Dingtone's mobile-based faxing app is available now for iOS. It is a free download if you need help or want to check it out. To download the app from AppStore, please visit the link below or search “fax dingtone” on your iOS device and download with a tap.



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fax-from-iphone-easy-fax/id1505283564



To find out more about Dingtone, please visit http://www.dingtone.me/



About Dingtone

