Devart Rolled Out Improved dbForge Tools for MySQL v.9.0

Devart introduced new versions of its dbForge products for MySQL v.9.0. The updated tools got the support for new types of database objects, new handy features, and other useful options.

Prague, Czech Republic, May 27, 2020



Let’s look at the release updates in more detail:



New Supported Object Types. Users can now work with such MariaDB 10.3 objects as Packages & Sequences.



Scripts Folder Comparison. Remote MySQL database schemas and data can now be compared with the ones stored locally in the script folders and vice versa.



Updated Schema and Data Compare Functionality. Object Filter is implemented. Reports in HTML and CSV were significantly redesigned. New options for Data Synchronization were added.



Code Completion and Data Editor. Cached Updates mode is implemented for users’ convenience.



SQL Document Improvements. The –nowarn and –endnowarn tags are added to the Execution warnings functionality. Also, the execution history can now be exported in the CSV file format.



Documenter Improvements. The database title in the generated documentation is now correctly broken into multiple lines no matter its length.



Updated Connectivity Features. Connectivity support for MariaDB 10.5 and SkySQL is implemented. The server type is now displayed in the Properties window and the Connections tab located in the System Info window.



Command line. Command Line prompt has been expanded with a full list of available exit codes. Activation can now be done via CLI.



You can check more information about the recent release at the Devart official blog – https://blog.devart.com/mysql-minitools-9-0-release.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



