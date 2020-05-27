Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and Skie Solutions Are Excited to Announce Their Signed Partnership That Offers Cloud Services Specialising in Salesforce

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Skie Solutions, a Salesforce Consulting Partner based in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, Australia, that provides Cloud Services Specialising in Salesforce.

Marietta, GA, May 27, 2020 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Skie Solutions is a Salesforce Consulting Partner based in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, Australia. Their objectives are focused on providing solutions that allow better interactions, engagement, and productivity through the world's leading customer success platform. They share a vision that entails a clean, elegant cloud-based solution across CRM, marketing automation, and customer development to drive their customers to reach their strategic objectives. This can all be done through their boutique cloud services specializing in Salesforce.



“Salesforce is an incredible platform, providing lots of options for us as a consultancy to add value to our customers' businesses. However, it is rarely if ever the only system our customers use. When we need to integrate platforms, it tends to be CRM to ERP use cases. Because of the wide variety of ERP's supported by Comercient and the way the data is made available for us in Salesforce, Commercient is a natural choice,” said Adam Troughear, Director of Skie Solutions. “We can operate in Salesforce, leverage the workflow and automation afforded by the platform while connecting seamlessly to an ERP. Also, because the integration itself is performed by Comercient, we know we can rely on a solid connection from day 1,” he explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“I'm extremely excited about this partnership with Skie, it allows Commercient to grow our market share in Australia and we also get the added benefit of a well respected consulting company we can trust to provide companies thoughtful and innovative salesforce solutions,” said Noah Thomas Head of Channel Development. “Skie's focus on engagement and their focus on customer experience really couples well with Commercient, by driving the data to power those business objectives that help delight consumers,” he explained.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, May 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Skia Solutions, a Salesforce Consulting Partner that provides Cloud Services.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Skie Solutions is a Salesforce Consulting Partner based in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, Australia. Their objectives are focused on providing solutions that allow better interactions, engagement, and productivity through the world's leading customer success platform. They share a vision that entails a clean, elegant cloud-based solution across CRM, marketing automation, and customer development to drive their customers to reach their strategic objectives. This can all be done through their boutique cloud services specializing in Salesforce.“Salesforce is an incredible platform, providing lots of options for us as a consultancy to add value to our customers' businesses. However, it is rarely if ever the only system our customers use. When we need to integrate platforms, it tends to be CRM to ERP use cases. Because of the wide variety of ERP's supported by Comercient and the way the data is made available for us in Salesforce, Commercient is a natural choice,” said Adam Troughear, Director of Skie Solutions. “We can operate in Salesforce, leverage the workflow and automation afforded by the platform while connecting seamlessly to an ERP. Also, because the integration itself is performed by Comercient, we know we can rely on a solid connection from day 1,” he explained.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“I'm extremely excited about this partnership with Skie, it allows Commercient to grow our market share in Australia and we also get the added benefit of a well respected consulting company we can trust to provide companies thoughtful and innovative salesforce solutions,” said Noah Thomas Head of Channel Development. “Skie's focus on engagement and their focus on customer experience really couples well with Commercient, by driving the data to power those business objectives that help delight consumers,” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend