Velocity AI Joins the Emergent Alliance to use AI to help Accelerate Economy Recovery from COVID-19


Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Velocity AI joins the Emergent Alliance to use AI to help accelerate economy recovery from COVID -19.

Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate growth with AI. The Emergent Alliance is an alliance of partners sharing data and expertise to build economic resilience and innovate for a better tomorrow. The Alliance was founded by Rolls Royce and features industry and academic leaders - The Alan Turing Institute for Artificial Intelligence, The Leeds Institute for Data Analytics (LIDA), Google Cloud and Microsoft to name a few.

Velocity AI will share data sets, AI expertise and access to their proprietary machine learning framework for accelerating economic recovery and growth. The Velocity AI team will collaborate closely with LIDA and The Alan Turing Institute for Artificial Intelligence. Ed Sewell, CEO of Velocity AI was quoted as saying, “The Velocity AI team is excited to collaborate with Professor Mark Birkin, who brings a wealth of knowledge as Director of LIDA and Fellow of The Alana Turing Institute.” The Velocity AI team – headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA – “the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement” - will also bring a diverse voice on global policy issues related to economic inclusion and climate impacts of a post – COVID-19 world.

https://www.velocity-ai.com

Johnny Benton
email: jb@velocity-ai.com

https://www.velocity-ai.com
Johnny Benton
678-663-5283
