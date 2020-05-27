PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
JA Publications Ltd. - Newly Published Book Explores the Unconscious Mind of Recorded Dreams


"Dreamworld: The Diary of an Unconscious Mind" is a creative take on dream study that chronicles the adventures of one subject over the course of four years. It retells and reflects on the bizarre, fun, and frightening journeys of her unconscious life.

Loveland, CO, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Everyone dreams. Everyone experiences nightly excitements or unwanted terrors. But few write them down, and those memories are unfortunately lost. Dreamworld’s subject has instead developed a habit over the past ten years - a habit to explore each and every dream and to tell the world of her experiences.

But there exists a common belief that dreams are interesting to only the dreamer affected. So why read someone else’s? Because these dreams, these mythical tales and horror stories, are lovingly crafted and wildly weird. They aren’t simply tales to be told and forgotten - they are absurdly fictional events that have taken place within the nonfictional space of an imaginative mind. They are witty, satirical, light-hearted, and at times dark, but they try not to take themselves too seriously. A dream is the simple outcome of a playful mind, after all.

This book marks the first volume of many to come. Dreamworld’s dreamer, a normally abnormal female of the middle class variety, has already amassed a collection of nearly 700 tales, all molded by her life, emotions, and experiences. And when she sleeps, her mind plays, molding and mashing her memories into absolutely unpredictable events. Each page is something entirely unexpected.

Contact JA Publications, Ltd. at 970-776-8395 or visit their website at japublicationsltd.com for more information on "Dreamworld: The Diary of an Unconscious Mind." Wholesale information is available through Ingram Publishing.

Those interested in contacting the subject and author directly can do so at dreamworld.contact.zb@gmail.com
