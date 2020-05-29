Escarpment Press to Release New YA Book About a Time-Traveling Cat

“Wolfie: A Cat Beyond Time" is slated for release by Escarpment Press in paperback on June 15, with pre-ordering of the Indian Land, SC, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Wolfie: A Cat Beyond Time” features a large, Maine coon cat befriended by the central characters, Minna and Clayton Moore. The two form an unbreakable bond with Wolfie, which only strengthens when they learn that during violent electrical storms, their furry pet acquires the amazing ability to time travel – and to take the Moore family along with him. In this first installment of what is destined to become a series, Wolfie and company join up with a wagon train headed West during the Wesward Movement embodied in the philosophy of Manifest Destiny.Along the way, Wolfie and the Moores encounter other families similarly motivated by the availability of free land, and also meet up with Native Americans, who are not eager to relinquish their hold on the West. This is a book geared for youngsters in grades three through eight, and will no doubt become a favorite with students and teachers alike“Wolfie: A Cat Beyond Time" is slated for release by Escarpment Press in paperback on June 15, with pre-ordering of the Kindle edition available now on Amazon.com. Those who pre-order will benefit from the lower pre-order price of $0.99 (the ebook will list for $2.99 when it is officially published). The paperback will be listed at $10.95.