PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Velocity AI

Press Release

Receive press releases from Velocity AI: By Email RSS Feeds:

Velocity AI Joins the NVIDIA Inception Startup Accelerator Program


Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Velocity AI today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Velocity AI is a core a technology that uses deep learning models to accelerate economic growth. Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate revenue growth with AI. The Velocity AI revenue model helps companies use their data to generate sustainable revenue now and into the future.

Ed Sewell, CEO of Velocity AI and technology pioneer was quoted as saying, “The Velocity AI Team is proud to join the NVIDIA Ecosystem to advance financial planning and analytics innovation in a meaningful way.”

The NVIDIA Inception program will benefit Velocity AI by providing access to the latest AI and data science technologies. NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment.

Contact about this news:

Velocity AI
Johnny Benton
Email: jb@velocity-ai.com
Contact Information
Velocity AI
Johnny Benton
678-663-5283
Contact
www.velocity-ai.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Velocity AI
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help