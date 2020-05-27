Velocity AI Joins the NVIDIA Inception Startup Accelerator Program

Press Releases Velocity AI Press Release

Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2020 --(



Velocity AI is a core a technology that uses deep learning models to accelerate economic growth. Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate revenue growth with AI. The Velocity AI revenue model helps companies use their data to generate sustainable revenue now and into the future.



Ed Sewell, CEO of Velocity AI and technology pioneer was quoted as saying, “The Velocity AI Team is proud to join the NVIDIA Ecosystem to advance financial planning and analytics innovation in a meaningful way.”



The NVIDIA Inception program will benefit Velocity AI by providing access to the latest AI and data science technologies. NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment.



Contact about this news:



Velocity AI

Johnny Benton

