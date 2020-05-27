Private Placement Markets Announces Its Annual General Meeting Update

San Francisco, CA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Muehler, Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, as a result of the continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by the Government, today notified all of its shareholders and market participants that physical attendance at the Annual General meeting will not be possible. Mr. Steve Muehler encourages all votes by Shareholders and Market Participants to be completed electronically as instructed.
All Shareholders and Market Participants are all urged to register their votes electronically via the Private Placement Market’s Corporate website (www.PPMSecurities.com), the Private Placement Debt Markets’ Website (www.PPMDebt.com) and/or the Private Placement Equity Markets’ Website (www.PPMEquity.com) between June 1st, 2020 and June 30th, 2020. When necessary, all Shareholders and Market Participants should contact their Private Placement Markets’ Coordinator with any questions.
Steve Muehler’s statement concluded with “we are disappointed that we are having to adopt these measures and appreciate our Shareholders and Market Participants understanding in these unprecedented circumstances.”
The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:
Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com
Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com
Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com
Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com
EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com
EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com
Additional Online Resources:
About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler
All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.
News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler