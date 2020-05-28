Launch of "Mauving On" a Fully Flexible Women Fashion Collection from Effy Creations By Design

Effy By Design has launched their new collection entitled "Mauving On." This year, they decided that all their designs would offer at least two different looks.

Shanghai, China, May 28, 2020 --(



1. Reversible



The most classic approach. With this, the fabric is simply two-sided so that the outfit (or accessory) can be easily reversed to switch style. For example, their "Florescent Violet" dress changes from full purple to flowery pattern, simply by pulling it over the head and reversing it. So it only takes a few minutes to change.



2. Fold-able



Clothes designed to fold / unfold. This technique allow for the outfit to change both in length and pattern or color. Take the "Blossoming Jacaranda" ensemble. They designed a top that folds upward, with the folded part fixed by hidden hooks and buttons. This modifies the top from mid length flowery green to a shiny purple brassiere. The matching skirt has the same approach, unfolding from mini skirt to long skirt.



3. Roll over



For the design of the "Burgeoning Lavender" skirt, they used yet another approach called "roll-over." Practically speaking, the skirt has an extra layer that can be rolled over, and attached either to the right, either to the left. On one side, the 'drape' creates a long teal grey skirt; rolled to the other side, the skirt becomes a short lavender skirt.



4. Rolled-up



On the "Blooming Lilac" high waist skirt, they rolled up and hid a layer of embroidery within the thick belt that accessorize the skirt. The fabric takes five seconds to unroll and cover the mauve pu skirt, adding a layer of see through flowers.



Pictures speak louder that words and designs are on display through the shop website at https://effycreations.com/blog/women-collection-mauving-on-official-launch / Shanghai, China, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Effy By Design has launched their new collection entitled "Mauving On" (a mix of Mauve and Moving on). This year, they decided that all their designs would offer at least two different looks. To do so, their designer developed various approaches to allow for cloth to be turned, reversed, layered, rolled over, and so on. This makes outfits very flexible and quite fun to wear.1. ReversibleThe most classic approach. With this, the fabric is simply two-sided so that the outfit (or accessory) can be easily reversed to switch style. For example, their "Florescent Violet" dress changes from full purple to flowery pattern, simply by pulling it over the head and reversing it. So it only takes a few minutes to change.2. Fold-ableClothes designed to fold / unfold. This technique allow for the outfit to change both in length and pattern or color. Take the "Blossoming Jacaranda" ensemble. They designed a top that folds upward, with the folded part fixed by hidden hooks and buttons. This modifies the top from mid length flowery green to a shiny purple brassiere. The matching skirt has the same approach, unfolding from mini skirt to long skirt.3. Roll overFor the design of the "Burgeoning Lavender" skirt, they used yet another approach called "roll-over." Practically speaking, the skirt has an extra layer that can be rolled over, and attached either to the right, either to the left. On one side, the 'drape' creates a long teal grey skirt; rolled to the other side, the skirt becomes a short lavender skirt.4. Rolled-upOn the "Blooming Lilac" high waist skirt, they rolled up and hid a layer of embroidery within the thick belt that accessorize the skirt. The fabric takes five seconds to unroll and cover the mauve pu skirt, adding a layer of see through flowers.Pictures speak louder that words and designs are on display through the shop website at https://effycreations.com/blog/women-collection-mauving-on-official-launch /