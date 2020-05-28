Long Term Security and Safety Management Ensured with CDS TAURI Tablets

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Crystal Display Systems Press Release

Crystal Display Systems are helping to ensure security and safety as the world attempts to resume back to normal working life. In this troubled time, customers and employees are counting on their employers and stores to look out for their safety.

CDS are strongly supporting the governments advice to stay at home where possible to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As the lockdown is eventually lifted and life slowly adapts to the new realities of social distancing, and enhanced levels of hygiene and symptom awareness, CDS have introduced a new product that they hope will give some reassurances to workplaces, and public spaces such as retail shops and leisure venues.



The newly launched TAURI temperature sensing tablet is an adaptation to CDS’ existing range of commercial tablet devices, by the addition of an enhanced thermal imaging camera system to monitor the temperature of staff and visitors.



This thermal imaging solution coupled with a simple ‘app’ and a locked down operating system, gives a standalone ‘out of the box’ first layer of defence. With zero contact needed and an automatic temperature sensing system, the TAURI tablet can be easily applied at any threshold entrance.



The turnkey solution works as a self-verification tablet on entry to premises so no interaction with others is required. The system monitors the temperature and informs the user of the result visually on the screen alongside an image of the user and a thermal map from the camera, increasing hygiene and safety as no physical contact is necessary for the results.



TAURI tablets can check a person’s body temperature in under three seconds and within three feet of the monitor using advanced German infrared technology. This is achieved without touching a screen, creating a trusted “touch-free” zone and reducing the need for an inefficient and potentially infectious thermometer. A beep and red light indicate that the temperature of the individual is too high and a green light when the temperature is acceptable for low-risk entrance.



The advanced system is calculated with an algorithm for object heat and fast detection temperature-accuracy, with a tolerance of +- 0.5 degree Celsius and a refresh rate at 64Hz for increased efficiency.



TAURI tablets are reliable standalone automatic systems which are simple and intuitive to operate with Android 7.1, integrated USB connection and are available in 3 sizes – 10.1″, 15″ and 21.5” for flexibility.



The future is promising for the TAURI range with plans of firmware upgrade options which will include facial recognition with customised flagging, capacity counting, advertising, reporting and so much more.



Please visit the Crystal Display Systems website for more information.



