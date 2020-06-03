Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MergingMinds International Press Release

Receive press releases from MergingMinds International: By Email RSS Feeds: Florida-Based, U.S. Market Entry Accelerator MergingMinds International (MMI) Announces New Website Launch

The newly redesigned website illustrates how MergingMinds International (MMI) works to actively solve problems that companies encounter across all aspects of their U.S. market entry initiatives.

Tampa, FL, June 03, 2020 --(



The new comprehensive website features an overview of the Three-Phase U.S. Market Entry Program, list of Global Investor Network, Portfolio of companies already in the program, and list of Ecosystem of Partners.



Having added seven portfolio companies since its launch and in weekly discussions with many more. The Florida-based Global Business Accelerator offers European companies access to a platform to test their value proposition and market fit in the U.S. by engaging with a mix of potential customers, strategic partners, and industry experts.



"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to European entrepreneurs, early-stage, and later-stage companies, investors and partners who are looking to understand the breadth of our U.S. Market Entry Program and related services," said Dieter Kondek, Founder & Managing Partner (MMI). "This website redesign truly illustrates the strength, resources and brain trust behind this unique Global Business Accelerator."



MergingMinds International's new website will is updated regularly with news of new member companies, successes, partnerships and essential client information, and business milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and contact the team if interested in their U.S. Market Entry Program, Investor Partnerships Corporate Partnerships, Mentor & Advisor Roles, and requests to be an International Ambassador.



"Several of our Operating Partners moved to the U.S. from Europe to build and scale successful companies," said Anders Fagerli, Managing Partner (MMI). "We believe that any company should be able to test product-market-fit in the U.S. with low risk, reasonable cost, and the right tools and network to enable success. We want to support the most promising companies from our home countries with their U.S. Expansion and hope that we can be part of helping many more European Entrepreneurs build global champions and market leaders."



About MergingMinds International

