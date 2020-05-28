Contentserv Extends Its "Partner First" Strategy

Press Releases Contentserv Group AG Press Release

Ermatingen, Switzerland, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Contentserv, the global Product Experience provider, is excited to announce the extension of its "Partner First" strategy, following its exceedingly successful launch in 2019.

Future implementation projects will now be carried out by its partners, with Contentserv providing additional support and expertise on an as needed basis. In the meantime, the fulfillment of all ongoing customer projects and commitments will remain with Contentserv.

Under the "Partner First" program, Contentserv will strengthen its partner-customer relationship by enabling partners to be the customers direct contact and dedicated support for both projects and daily operations. Furthermore, Contentserv will also support its local partners in their sales to help them achieve their goals.

By extending the implementation of projects to its partner network, Contentserv will remain focused on growing its core product information management (PIM) solution and continue development of its innovative digital marketing and commerce solutions, known as Marketing Experience Management (MXM).

"Our partners' success is critical to our customers' success. We're providing them with the best possible software solution to help them reach their goals and ensure customer satisfaction. In line with this, we are promoting the 'division of labor' as a cornerstone of our corporate strategy and a basis for scaling our international business," explains Armin Dressler, CEO of Contentserv.

Digital businesses, with a focus on e-commerce, content syndication and product and master data management integration, may request further information about the Partner First program from Contentserv.

At the upcoming global Digital Readiness Virtual Summit on 16, 17 and 18 June, manufacturers and retailers can meet experienced partners and learn more about how to accelerate their digital initiatives. The program and registration are available via the Contentserv website.

About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time to value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers' expectations.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/.

Petra Kiermeier

+49 8442 9253800



https://www.contentserv.com



