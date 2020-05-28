Doeren Mayhew Climbs 3 Spots on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms List

Press Releases Doeren Mayhew Press Release

Troy, MI, May 28, 2020 -- Doeren Mayhew, a certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Michigan, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, London and Switzerland, climbed ahead three spots to number 59 on Accounting Today's 2020 Top 100 Firms list, an annual ranking of the largest firms in the country by revenue.Doeren Mayhew displayed a year of strong growth increasing its revenue by 17.63%, reporting an annual revenue of more than $88 million. This double-digit uptick also earned the firm a "Pacesetter for Growth" designation in the publication. Attributing nearly 45% of its revenue to the firm's audit and assurance practice, Doeren Mayhew was recognized as a leader in the practice area amongst its peers."As a firm, we strive to be forward-focused for our clients and our growth in the past year is a testament to that," said Chad Anschuetz, managing shareholder and chairman of the firm. "It is always an honor to be recognized amongst the nation's leading firms."The firm also continues to hold a spot amongst the largest firms headquartered in the Great Lakes Region, which is made up of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.Since reporting its 2019 year-end annual revenue, the firm completed two acquisitions of Houston-based Thrasher & Associates and Evan & Chastain.About Doeren MayhewFounded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead.

