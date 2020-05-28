Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lance LoRusso Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Lance LoRusso Books: By Email RSS Feeds: Hunting of Men by Lance J. LoRusso Included in Authors Adopt Heroes Program

Program designed for those in the frontline of coronavirus battle.

Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2020 --(



"The men and women who are treating coronavirus are true heroes and heroines putting their lives on the line daily,” said Lance J. LoRusso. “I salute them. I hope that Hunting of Men brings some enjoyment and escape from what they are dealing with when they receive the copies I contributed."



“I am honored to have been included in Authors Adopt Heroes Program,” continued LoRusso. “I believe it is an excellent way for authors to support the heroes and heroines in this pandemic war.”



In Hunting of Men, LoRusso draws upon his diverse law enforcement background that saw him work the street, serve as a trainer, hostage negotiator, and an investigator. The book launches the career of central character, Johnny Till who will be the key character in all the Blue Mystery books. The book’s title, Hunting of Men, is drawn from Ernest Hemingway’s quote, “There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else thereafter.” The mystery in Hunting of Men focuses upon a cold case murder.



Johnny Till is a force to be reckoned with as a new homicide detective for the Lawler County Police Department. As tradition demands, on his first day on the job, Till pulls a cold case file to investigate. The file in question is one that has haunted the department and community for years: the cold-blooded murder of Officer Michael Dunlap, gunned down in the black of night some twenty years earlier.



Now, in order to solve the murder and heal the victims left behind, Till must reopen old wounds and retrace the final days of Dunlap’s life. The journey will lead him down a rabbit hole to a darker, more sinister conspiracy, one that threatens to steal the lives of children around the world. In order to close this cold case, Till must not only come into his new role as a homicide detective, but face his own fears to truly become a hunter of men.



Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years. Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting.



About the author



Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia and is considered one of the nation’s leading authorities on law enforcement issues. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. In addition to his fiction books, he is the author of two critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement. Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Author Lance J. LoRusso announces that Hunting of Men, the first book in his Blue Mystery book series featuring detective Johnny Till has been included in the Authors Adopt Heroes program established by author, Penny Reid. In this program, authors of various genres are connected with medical professionals who are interested in the genre the author writes in and the author sends the medical professionals copies of their book. LoRusso was selected as an author for the mystery genre and donated copies of Hunting of Men to medical professionals who expressed interest in mystery books. The program was designed to honor the medical professionals in the frontline battling the coronavirus."The men and women who are treating coronavirus are true heroes and heroines putting their lives on the line daily,” said Lance J. LoRusso. “I salute them. I hope that Hunting of Men brings some enjoyment and escape from what they are dealing with when they receive the copies I contributed."“I am honored to have been included in Authors Adopt Heroes Program,” continued LoRusso. “I believe it is an excellent way for authors to support the heroes and heroines in this pandemic war.”In Hunting of Men, LoRusso draws upon his diverse law enforcement background that saw him work the street, serve as a trainer, hostage negotiator, and an investigator. The book launches the career of central character, Johnny Till who will be the key character in all the Blue Mystery books. The book’s title, Hunting of Men, is drawn from Ernest Hemingway’s quote, “There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted armed men long enough and liked it, never care for anything else thereafter.” The mystery in Hunting of Men focuses upon a cold case murder.Johnny Till is a force to be reckoned with as a new homicide detective for the Lawler County Police Department. As tradition demands, on his first day on the job, Till pulls a cold case file to investigate. The file in question is one that has haunted the department and community for years: the cold-blooded murder of Officer Michael Dunlap, gunned down in the black of night some twenty years earlier.Now, in order to solve the murder and heal the victims left behind, Till must reopen old wounds and retrace the final days of Dunlap’s life. The journey will lead him down a rabbit hole to a darker, more sinister conspiracy, one that threatens to steal the lives of children around the world. In order to close this cold case, Till must not only come into his new role as a homicide detective, but face his own fears to truly become a hunter of men.Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years. Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting.About the authorLance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia and is considered one of the nation’s leading authorities on law enforcement issues. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. In addition to his fiction books, he is the author of two critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement. Contact Information Lance LoRusso Books

David Johnson

404-380-1079



http://www.lancelorussobooks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lance LoRusso Books Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend