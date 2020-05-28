Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International to Release Honey Davis' Wildcat

Loveforce International is releasing "Wildcat," a new single by Recording Artist, Honey Davis for streaming and downloading.

Santa Clarita, CA, May 28, 2020 --(



Honey Davis has been fiercely independent his whole life. He has survived the music business as an independent by sheer grit, determination and hard work. He has also made shrewd investments as a maverick entrepreneur. Davis wrote the song as a theme song to a live streamed you tube show he recently started called The Wildcat Show.



“Wildcat is another infectious Rock confection penned and recorded by Davis,” said Mark Thomas, CEO of Loveforce International. “I could see it as the theme song for a sports team or any organization that stands for independence and freedom,” he continued.



Wildcat by Honey Davis will be available for streaming and downloading on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Google Play, Media Net, Amazon Music, Instagram Stories, Instagram / Facebook, Anghami, Jio Saavn, and TikTok.



For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 609-8998. Santa Clarita, CA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International is releasing Wildcat by Recording Artist Honey Davis. The song is abut freedom, the spirit of independents and love on your own terms. It crosses several different sub-genres within rock music including Alternative Rock, Hard Rock and Stoner Rock.Honey Davis has been fiercely independent his whole life. He has survived the music business as an independent by sheer grit, determination and hard work. He has also made shrewd investments as a maverick entrepreneur. Davis wrote the song as a theme song to a live streamed you tube show he recently started called The Wildcat Show.“Wildcat is another infectious Rock confection penned and recorded by Davis,” said Mark Thomas, CEO of Loveforce International. “I could see it as the theme song for a sports team or any organization that stands for independence and freedom,” he continued.Wildcat by Honey Davis will be available for streaming and downloading on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Google Play, Media Net, Amazon Music, Instagram Stories, Instagram / Facebook, Anghami, Jio Saavn, and TikTok.For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 609-8998. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company