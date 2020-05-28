Pretty Little Liars, Runaways Stars Among Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences, May 29, June 6

Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Los Angeles, CA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) announces that the next two entries in the “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” are set. The first, featuring “Pretty Little Liars” standouts Sasha Pieterse, Laura Leighton, Holly Marie Combs, Keegan Allen, Lindsey Shaw, Brendan Robinson, Janel Parrish, Huw Collins and Brant Daugherty is set for Friday, May 29, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Then it’s “Runaways,” with Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi and Clarissa Thibeaux, on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://wizd.me/virtual.As part of the events, fans across the globe can:Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels are available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/.Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity).Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired.Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo.Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the website.Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET)Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m, “Teen Wolf,” Holland Roden, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Khylin Rhambo, Victoria MorolesFriday, May 29, 3 p.m., “Perfect Strangers,” Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-BakerFriday, May 29, 5 p.m., “Pretty Little Liars,” Sasha Pieterse, Laura Leighton, Holly Marie Combs, Keegan Allen, Lindsey Shaw, Brendan Robinson, Janel Parrish, Huw Collins, Brant DaughertySaturday, June 6, “Runaways,” Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi, Clarissa ThibeauxAbout Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

