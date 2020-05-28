Alan Qualls Named Chief Operating Officer of Sky Ridge Medical Center

Lone Tree, CO, May 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Alan Qualls has been named the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. Qualls fills the position after Kirk McCarty, RN, MSN was promoted to President and CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Qualls has had a distinguished career with HCA Healthcare and has been serving as the Senior Vice President of Development for HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. During his tenure at the Division, he has had oversight for numerous growth strategies including orthopedics, neurosciences, trauma, robotics and outreach as well as physician provider relations, physician recruitment, telehealth and AirLife.
Prior to his position at HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, Qualls was the Chief Operating Officer for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, where he led strategic development that expanded services across the region, including the development of unique program partnerships with National Jewish and Centura Health.
“Alan will be a driving force in helping us achieve our strategic growth goals and expanding our legacy as a destination facility for the region,” said Kirk McCarty, Sky Ridge Medical Center President & CEO.
Aside from his leadership roles in HCA, he has also worked at other healthcare organizations giving him perspective that will be valuable in his new role at Sky Ridge.
About Sky Ridge Medical Center
Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center, acute care hospital and member of the HealthONE network. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 10,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE family, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. Visit http://skyridgemedcenter.com/ to learn more.
