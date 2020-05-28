Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kristen Baird® Jewelry Press Release

Receive press releases from Kristen Baird® Jewelry: By Email RSS Feeds: Kristen Baird® Jewelry Selected by Globalgiving as Red Backpack Fund Recipient

Local jewelry designer receives $5,000 Grant from The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation.

Savannah, GA, May 28, 2020 --(



“My hope is that this gift will help alleviate some of the pressures caused by this horrible pandemic. Twenty years ago, I started Spanx with $5,000 in savings, and I see this as a time to pay it forward. Small business is the backbone of our culture. I know what it’s like to be a small business owner, and I want to provide some relief to these entrepreneurs during this time,” said Spanx Founder, Sara Blakely.



The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation donated $5 million to support female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19 and teamed up with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund. Thousands of business owners and nonprofit founders from across the United States and its territories applied to receive a grant from The Red Backpack Fund to combat economic hardship caused by COVID-19. Kristen Baird® Jewelry was selected for the grant based on its outstanding application, its urgent need for COVID-19 relief, and its demonstrated capacity to overcome COVID-19 setbacks.



“Being awarded this grant reinforces the notion that we are doing something special right here in Savannah,” said recipient Kristen Baird. “It is an honor to be recognized for our unique jewelry designs, innovative practices, and our focus on giving back to our community, and I am overwhelmingly grateful for this boost of confidence in what we are doing. We can’t wait to make Savannah proud with this incredibly generous opportunity.”



Kristen Baird® Jewelry is among the first 200 Red Backpack Fund recipients to be selected. GlobalGiving, a 501(c)(3) organization with nearly two decades of grantmaking experience, will award grants to at least 1,000 women entrepreneurs from now through September 2020 through The Red Backpack Fund. GlobalGiving has assembled a 100% women-led team to lead the grantee selection process. The team includes grant specialists, social workers, female entrepreneurs, analysts, and monitoring and evaluation experts.



"We're proud to announce the grantees of The Red Backpack Fund. They have successfully undergone GlobalGiving’s rigorous vetting process, and we believe this grant will help them continue to thrive, despite the shifting economic circumstances brought on by this crisis," said GlobalGiving CEO Alix Guerrier. "The world needs more women-led organizations who are a key force in overcoming COVID-19 and establishing a better normal."



Learn more about The Red Backpack Fund at www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund and Kristen Baird® Jewelry at www.kristenbaird.com.



About Kristen Baird® Jewelry

Kristen Baird® Jewelry is an award-winning, fine jewelry brand, nestled in historic Savannah, Georgia. In a time where mass manufacturing is predominant, Kristen and her team utilize and preserve traditional metalsmithing skills as they delicately and precisely craft each piece by hand in Kristen’s studio. Using sterling silver, recycled 18K gold, and ethically sourced gemstones, Kristen’s jewelry is full of color and texture with juxtaposing forms both geometric and fluid. Learn more at www.kristenbaird.com. Savannah, GA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GlobalGiving has announced that Kristen Baird® Jewelry has been selected to receive a $5,000 COVID-19 relief and recovery grant from The Red Backpack Fund, an opportunity for small businesses and nonprofits made possible by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation.“My hope is that this gift will help alleviate some of the pressures caused by this horrible pandemic. Twenty years ago, I started Spanx with $5,000 in savings, and I see this as a time to pay it forward. Small business is the backbone of our culture. I know what it’s like to be a small business owner, and I want to provide some relief to these entrepreneurs during this time,” said Spanx Founder, Sara Blakely.The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation donated $5 million to support female entrepreneurs in the wake of COVID-19 and teamed up with GlobalGiving to establish The Red Backpack Fund. Thousands of business owners and nonprofit founders from across the United States and its territories applied to receive a grant from The Red Backpack Fund to combat economic hardship caused by COVID-19. Kristen Baird® Jewelry was selected for the grant based on its outstanding application, its urgent need for COVID-19 relief, and its demonstrated capacity to overcome COVID-19 setbacks.“Being awarded this grant reinforces the notion that we are doing something special right here in Savannah,” said recipient Kristen Baird. “It is an honor to be recognized for our unique jewelry designs, innovative practices, and our focus on giving back to our community, and I am overwhelmingly grateful for this boost of confidence in what we are doing. We can’t wait to make Savannah proud with this incredibly generous opportunity.”Kristen Baird® Jewelry is among the first 200 Red Backpack Fund recipients to be selected. GlobalGiving, a 501(c)(3) organization with nearly two decades of grantmaking experience, will award grants to at least 1,000 women entrepreneurs from now through September 2020 through The Red Backpack Fund. GlobalGiving has assembled a 100% women-led team to lead the grantee selection process. The team includes grant specialists, social workers, female entrepreneurs, analysts, and monitoring and evaluation experts."We're proud to announce the grantees of The Red Backpack Fund. They have successfully undergone GlobalGiving’s rigorous vetting process, and we believe this grant will help them continue to thrive, despite the shifting economic circumstances brought on by this crisis," said GlobalGiving CEO Alix Guerrier. "The world needs more women-led organizations who are a key force in overcoming COVID-19 and establishing a better normal."Learn more about The Red Backpack Fund at www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund and Kristen Baird® Jewelry at www.kristenbaird.com.About Kristen Baird® JewelryKristen Baird® Jewelry is an award-winning, fine jewelry brand, nestled in historic Savannah, Georgia. In a time where mass manufacturing is predominant, Kristen and her team utilize and preserve traditional metalsmithing skills as they delicately and precisely craft each piece by hand in Kristen’s studio. Using sterling silver, recycled 18K gold, and ethically sourced gemstones, Kristen’s jewelry is full of color and texture with juxtaposing forms both geometric and fluid. Learn more at www.kristenbaird.com. Contact Information Kristen Baird® Jewelry

Kristen Baird

(804) 647-6096



https://www.kristenbaird.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kristen Baird® Jewelry Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend