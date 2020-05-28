Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Launches Its Unique and Powerful Quad-View 3.5” Embedded Board with AMD Ryzen™ V1807B/V1605B Processors and Reversed CPU Design - the CAPA13R

The high performance CAPA13R delivers powerful 3D and 4K graphics through the integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5.

City of Industry, CA, May 28, 2020 --(



The high performance CAPA13R delivers powerful 3D and 4K graphics through the integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5. It has a quad display capability through two HDMI, one DisplayPort and one LVDS interfaces. It also offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and one M.2 key B slot for storage cards. For connections and communications, the CAPA13R has four GbE LANs, one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.1 Gen2, two USB 2.0, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, one HD audio and one SMBus compatible with I2C. The feature-rich CAPA13R has one 260-pin SO-DIMM socket that supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory. It also offers a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F), a +12V DC power input, a built-in watchdog timer and hardware monitoring features to monitor temperature, voltage, fan speed and more. The CAPA13R supports Windows® 10 and Linux.



“The new AMD RYZEN™ Embedded V1000 series is the best choice for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature, and offers the benefits of a smaller footprint,” said Michelle Mi, Product Manager of Embedded Board and Technology Business Unit at Axiomtek. “The CAPA13R has four GbE LAN ports to connect with industrial cameras and four independent displays for graphics-oriented applications, like medical imaging, machine vision for factory automation, digital signage, gaming and graphics-driven kiosks. In addition, its rich I/Os, scalability and low profile design offers a high level of versatility to help system integrators drive their projects forward.”



The CAPA13R is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Scalable AMD® RYZEN™ Embedded V1807B and V1605B processors

- One DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 16GB of system memory

- Feature-rich with four GbE LANs, M.2 Key E (PCIe x1, USB 2.0), M.2 Key B (SATA default, PCIe x2 for option, USB 2.0), one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.1 Gen2 and two USB 2.0

- Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

- Supports quad-view display with two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and one LVDS



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management. City of Industry, CA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading design and manufacturing company of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the CAPA13R, a powerful 3.5”, full-featured embedded motherboard that is powered by the onboard AMD RYZEN™ Embedded V1807B/V1605B processor with AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics, making it well-suited for graphics-intensive applications and a wide variety of applications including medical imaging, optical quality control, 3D simulators, video surveillance, digital signage, kiosks/POS and many more. It is a truly unique embedded SBC with great versatility and a unique design. Its reversed onboard CPU is attached on the rear side of the board to aid with heat dissipation and offers flexibility for easy system integration especially in space constraint enclosure. It is an ideal solution for systems integrators, medical device and automation equipment makers who look for an easy-to-deploy compact board with great return on investment. The CAPA13R offers unmatched values through its rich features, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, exceptional reliability and personalized engineering assistance for project support.The high performance CAPA13R delivers powerful 3D and 4K graphics through the integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics with support of DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5. It has a quad display capability through two HDMI, one DisplayPort and one LVDS interfaces. It also offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and one M.2 key B slot for storage cards. For connections and communications, the CAPA13R has four GbE LANs, one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.1 Gen2, two USB 2.0, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, one HD audio and one SMBus compatible with I2C. The feature-rich CAPA13R has one 260-pin SO-DIMM socket that supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory. It also offers a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F), a +12V DC power input, a built-in watchdog timer and hardware monitoring features to monitor temperature, voltage, fan speed and more. The CAPA13R supports Windows® 10 and Linux.“The new AMD RYZEN™ Embedded V1000 series is the best choice for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature, and offers the benefits of a smaller footprint,” said Michelle Mi, Product Manager of Embedded Board and Technology Business Unit at Axiomtek. “The CAPA13R has four GbE LAN ports to connect with industrial cameras and four independent displays for graphics-oriented applications, like medical imaging, machine vision for factory automation, digital signage, gaming and graphics-driven kiosks. In addition, its rich I/Os, scalability and low profile design offers a high level of versatility to help system integrators drive their projects forward.”The CAPA13R is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact them at solutions@axiomtek.com.Some Key Features:- Scalable AMD® RYZEN™ Embedded V1807B and V1605B processors- One DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 16GB of system memory- Feature-rich with four GbE LANs, M.2 Key E (PCIe x1, USB 2.0), M.2 Key B (SATA default, PCIe x2 for option, USB 2.0), one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.1 Gen2 and two USB 2.0- Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F)- Supports quad-view display with two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and one LVDSAbout Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend