Envisagenics Presents Latest Case Study at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

SMi reports: Envisagenics will be presenting latest case study on RNA-therapeutics for Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

London, United Kingdom, May 29, 2020



Envisagenics will be presenting the latest case study on day one of the conference discussing:



Case study: Discovery and development of RNA-therapeutics for Triple Negative Breast Cancer



• Envisagenics’ SpliceCore platform integrates proprietary machine learning algorithms, high perfomance computing, and RNA-splicing analytics to identify disease-specific alternatively spliced RNA that will function as therapeutic targets

• Discovery of TNBC specific splicing isoforms

• Design and development of RNA-therapeutics targeting TNBC specific splicing isoforms using machine learning

• Functional qualification of SpliceCore designed ASOs

Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO and Co-founder, Envisagenics



Dr. Maria Luisa Pineda is the co-founder and CEO of Envisagenics, Inc. a biotech spinout of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory that integrates proprietary machine learning algorithms, high performance computing, and RNA-splicing analytics to identify disease-specific splicing variants as therapeutic targets. Envisagenics has leveraged its SpliceCore® software platform for therapeutic development with its first pipeline of assets in triple negative breast cancer.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom4



Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020

London, UK



Envisagenics is a spin out of the world-renowned Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) from the laboratory of Dr. Adrian R. Krainer, an expert in the field of splicing. The Krainer laboratory was the first to perform in-vitro splicing studies, identify the regulatory proteins of alternative splicing, discover the involvement of spliceosomal proteins in cancer and genetic diseases and finally prove the efficacy of RNA therapeutics to cure disease with the FDA approval of Spinraza for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

