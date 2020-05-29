Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan Releases New Book, Penned During Coronavirus Lockdown

Press Releases Jennifer Juan Press Release

Salvaged from the chaos and challenges of the UK wide lockdown that occurred due to COVID-19, Confessions of a Self Aware Manic Pixie Dream Girl is a refreshingly frank take on the events unfolding around the world, and a human look at the struggles of loneliness, self doubt, and the journey back to hoping.



Speaking about her latest collection, Jennifer Juan said, "I spent a lot of time during the lockdown, working on creative projects, to keep me in a good place. The lockdown has been hard, for everyone, and writing was my sanctuary."



With the launch of her new radio show, Diverse Verse, as part of Alphabet Radio, and the release of her dual poetry and music release Deus Ex Machina, 2020 has already been a very busy year for Jennifer Juan, with further projects confirmed for later in the year, including a new EP, Hunnymoonin', to be released this summer, on Underground Wonderland Records.



“Confessions of a Self Aware Manic Pixie Dream Girl” is available now, in ebook and paperback format, from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Smashwords, Kobo, Apple iBooks, and other major retailers. For further information, and to discover more of Jennifer Juan's work, please visit her website, http://jenniferjuan.com.



About Jennifer Juan



Jennifer Juan is a writer, musician and content creator, currently residing in the Kent countryside, but dreaming of the ocean. A tornado of darkness and delicacy, Juan creates engaging and powerful projects, using a variety of mediums and platforms, each dripping with her signature playful, yet powerful style of writing.



A University Of Greenwich graduate, Juan began sharing her work on her personal website, before releasing several volumes of poetry, including the critically acclaimed “Home Wrecker,” and several musical projects, including the recent dual poetry and music release, “Deus Ex Machina.”



