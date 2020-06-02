CESA Purchasing Launches Partnership with OnToCollege for Test Prep

Press Releases OnToCollege Press Release

CESA Purchasing and OnToCollege announce a partnership to offer video test prep courses and college readiness materials to Wisconsin school districts.

Through the partnership, schools will receive discounts on test prep courses that span from middle school to 12th grade. The OnToCollege video courses have a proven track record of increasing school composite ACT scores and increasing scholarship dollars for students.



David Moody, principal of Westfield Area High School, WI and current OnToCollege customer, commented, “Using OnToCollege has transformed how we prepare our students for the ACT. We have been using OnToCollege for five years and the results are incredible. Our students' composite scores grew by an average of 2.76 points compared to their predicted scores. Many of our students' scores increase by 5, 6, 7, and 8 points. OnToCollege is a game changer, and we are thrilled with the work they do to prepare our students.”



OnToCollege prepares students for the ACT, PreACT, ASPIRE, SAT and PSAT with easy-to-use and engaging video courses, quizzes, and practice tests.



“We are excited for this partnership and the opportunity to work with CESA Purchasing to offer WI schools a test prep solution that can benefit schools and students at all different levels,” added Betsy Arnold Bahn, the OnToCollege representative for Wisconsin.



“Our partnership with OnToCollege could not come at a better time,” said Jane Wray, Purchasing Administrator of CESA Purchasing. “We are so thankful to be partnered with a company that will support Wisconsin students through these challenging times and prepare them for college.”



About OnToCollege: OnToCollege’s mission is to help schools and families create two- and four-year college graduates with minimal debt. OnToCollege partners with over 440 schools (23 in WI) in 25 states to strengthen their college and career readiness culture through effective test prep (grades 6-12) and college counseling tools.



