Lit Atlanta Crime Drama Series Set to Resume Filming


During the pandemic, the filming of this series was stopped to make sure everyone involved would be safe. The crew & cast are gearing up to finish up the series completion.

Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lit Atlanta, an American crime drama series created and produced by Blue Gold Productions is set to premiere on a major streaming network once finished. It focuses on the illegal drug trade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lit Atlanta explores the new visionaries of the drug war both trafficking and law enforcement. Bringing a once disorganized zone of independent bosses, the mafia, and cartels together in the present. El Caballo, played by leading actor Horse Wren, sets his sights on taking control of the unified narcotraffickers to see his vision to expand.

Corrupt government and DEA agents all look to either take bribes or take him & his organization out by any means.

This gripping and compelling series will base its success on these three key components: a great cast of actors, actresses, and action.

The director is using Atlanta's beautiful scenery and bustling city participation with camera angles to bring the plot's betrayal and money laundering enterprise to fruition.

The characters for Lit Atlanta crime drama series are:

Lead actor:
Horse Wren as "El Caballo"

Actors:
Sterling Jones as Drako
Guy Messenger as Deputy Mayor Ted Hutchinson
Christopher Sho as Cartel Kingpin Orilio Cotez
Brian Decroce as Mafia Don Patrick Jauconie

Actresses:
Karonda Amor as Steel
Cali Sonte as Sequoia
Elizabeth Tyson as DEA Agent Mims
Laura Piquero as DEA Agent D'susant

The narcotrafficking game has finally taken a change! With the new ideas that El Caballo has devised and the unification meetings of these zone bosses, cartels, la costra nostra, triads, and yakuza, and the Russian mob. Inspired by true events, this series has the game brought to the highest levels.

@litatlantadramaseries

www.LitAtlantaTVseries.com
Contact Information
Blue Gold Productions
Terrence Hutchinson
248-274-4488
Contact
https://litatlantatvseries.com

