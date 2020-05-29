PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Velocity AI Collaborates with Google Cloud to Accelerate the Future of Telecom, Media and Entertainment Experiences


With the world’s recent shift to remote work and play there has been a tremendous strain on traditional private networks as well as the public Internet. As a result, entertainment services have begun to compete with critical network infrastructure such as energy, health care and life-saving emergency services for limited bandwidth. Velocity AI will collaborate with Google Cloud and their Telco, Media and Entertainment Group to use AI to help the industry solve this problem.

Atlanta, GA, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate sustainable growth with AI.

The Velocity AI team will collaborate closely with Google Cloud account teams to advise clients on how to use data and analytics to create new business models and revenue streams. The Velocity AI approach makes network infrastructure a sustainable investment that pays for itself over time.

Velocity AI will use innovative tools developed by Google to ensure security, data privacy, quality and regulatory compliance. Velocity AI will also share data sets, AI expertise and access to their proprietary deep learning model for accelerating sustainable growth.

