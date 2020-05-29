MTS' Texas Country Artist Returns Home to Release New Single with Legendary Label

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' San Antonio-based singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons has returned home following a stint in Nashville. “Tragedy” will be released with Smith Music Group.

San Antonio, TX, May 29, 2020 --(



Now, MTS' Jeremy Parsons is set to release the first single from his forthcoming album, Things To Come. “Tragedy” will be released on Friday, May 29th with legendary Fort Worth, TX label, Smith Music Group. Smith Music Group has released recordings from Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, David Allen Coe, and many other well-known acts. Things To Come is the follow-up to Parsons’ chart-topping 2017 album, Things I Need to Say.



Jeremy says, “This song found me when I was sitting there strumming the chords I had just come up with and asked myself what I thought it sounded like, what it made me think of, what it made me feel. 'Tragedy' was the word that popped into my head. I immediately looked up the definition, though I already knew what it meant, and used that as the structure. I wanted to take the definition and create examples of the feelings that might come with dealing with and working through a “Tragedy.” I wanted to set scenes and paint pictures of loss and struggle. This song comes with a heavy dose of reality and no happy ending but it does come with the knowledge that you are not alone. Tragedy finds and strikes us all in life. I had a thought at some point too that this would be setup, storyline wise, as a prequel to my first single “Burn This House Down,” from my last LP, “Things I Need To Say.” It would be the “Tragedy” that leads up to the inevitable end of things. I wouldn’t say I’m completely set on that now but it did help in bringing this song to life. Having that extra added inspiration can aid in making it personal and really drives and embeds the intended emotion into the song.”



http://smarturl.it/rhparo



About Jeremy Parsons: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. The first single from his latest album, “Things I Need To Say” was the Top 40 Roots Music Report and IndieWorld Report track, “Burn This House Down.” The song paints a poignant picture of heartbreak and acceptance that still remains relatable. That single was followed up by the equally well-received, “Why is the Bluebird Blue,” also s a Top 40 Roots Report americana single and a Top 20 iTunes Canada country chart single. “Bluebird” also reached #2 on the Hits You Love pop charts. The videos for both songs were nominated and selected for numerous Film Festivals, including the Jersey Shore Film Festival, Indie’s Best Films Festival, and the Monkey Bread Tree Film Festival, an IMDB-sanctioned film festival. Jeremy’s latest single and video, “Making Things Up as I Go” has also received international airplay, acclaim and awards. The video is available on Amazon Prime. Parsons has appeared on Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates around the country.



http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com



Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



