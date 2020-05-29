Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Delivers “Smart-Network” Managed Security Services to Mission Critical Networks

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. launches new managed service to protect Smart City and Critical Infrastructure networks.

Fairfax, VA, May 29, 2020 --



This new offering from Stealth Group leverages their expertise in security operations and incident response to deliver a 24/7 Security Operations Center for Smart City and Mission Critical Networks. Utilizing this service, organizations stand to improve their security capabilities while eliminating the financial pain of hiring full-time security staff and configuring various tools.



“Stealth Group is committed to meeting and exceeding the needs of our clients and we understand the complexity of Smart Cities and Critical Infrastructure Networks,” states Todd Zelenka, Sales Director at Stealth Group. “This offering is a direct result of listening to the needs and finding solutions that work best for these specific organizations.”



This managed service allows organizations to utilize experts to identify, manage and respond to potential threats before they happen, making a huge difference in security and network management and visibility.



Through this new service offering, organization will receive:

- 24x7 monitoring for threats and blind spots in their smart networks to make rapid and efficient decisions that eliminate threats

- Threat detection and response to quickly identify and respond to threats before they cause any harm, keeping their organization out of headlines

- Rapid remediation by Stealth Group’s team of experts and best-of-breed technology



Stealth Group is an industry leader in cybersecurity operations and delivery by bringing together 20+ years of experience, a team of deep domain experts, and delivering services that help both government and civilian sectors effectively manage risk and drive business value.



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and remediation, and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 contract and earned all HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



