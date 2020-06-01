PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Velocity AI Collaborates with Microsoft Cloud to Accelerate the Future of Digital Cities


Cities around the world present a unique challenge and opportunity to create long term financial sustainability for governments as well as the quality of life for people. Technology innovation is a key enabler to improve the affordability and efficiencies of digital city projects. Cloud technology combined with AI creates new revenue-generating possibilities for governments. Since every city has its infrastructure and funding policies, technology adoption can vary in diverse ways.

Atlanta, GA, June 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate sustainable growth with AI.

The Velocity AI team will collaborate closely with the Microsoft Government Cloud team to advise clients on how to use data and analytics to create new business models and revenue streams. The Velocity AI approach makes digital city infrastructure a sustainable investment that pays for itself over time.

In contrast, digital city infrastructure projects are typically funded using tax-payer dollars, debt instruments, or grants. Investment funds for projects would typically be included in the costs of construction, with a grace period granted until it is completed and repaid to the debtor.

Contact: Johnny Benton
Email: jb@velocity-ai.com
Contact Information
Velocity AI
Johnny Benton
678-663-5283
Contact
www.velocity-ai.com

