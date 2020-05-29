Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pacific Apps Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Pacific Apps Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Aviate Now and iDialogue Partner to Deliver a SaaS Solution for the Aviation Industry on the Salesforce™ Platform

AviateNow embeds document generation and eSign capabilities into their Aviation Business Management Solution using iDialogue from Pacific Apps, Inc.

San Francisco, CA, May 29, 2020 --(



AviateNow’s innovative business management tools offer the aviation industry end-to-end features for flight management, scheduling, asset management and customer relationship management. AviateNow utilizes iDialogue to solve the challenge of building complex and highly customizable quotes that offer the greatest flexibility while maximizing the power of the Salesforce platform.



iDialogue is the flagship product of Pacific Apps, Inc. that transforms Salesforce records into interactive customer experiences with a comprehensive list of features for document generation, automation, secure storage, eSignature, online payment processing, collaboration portal and workflow automation.



“As the Aviation industry re-emerges from the 2020 lockdown, apps like AviateNow will help fixed-base operators (FBOs) deliver an end-to-end digital user experience that will revitalize and optimize the aviation industry. Integrating iDialogue’s API into AviateNow gives Aviation Ops Managers the power and flexibility to generate documents for any stage of their process; including quotes, flight plans, agreements, contracts, invoices, and maintenance schedules,” said Michael Leach, CEO of Pacific Apps. Inc.



iDialogue’s no-code/low-code platform allowed AviateNow to substantially shorten product development lifecycle by delivering CPQ functionality to its customers in record time while achieving notable savings compared to other platforms. Adding the iDialogue lightning component to AviationNow’s Reservation page layout provides one-click access to generating pixel perfect PDF quotes that can be delivered using personalized portals with an all-in-one experience of quote delivery, eSignature, Chat Room and ePayment functionality.



"AviateNow is very excited to bundle iDialogue into our product offerings for the aviation industry. iDialogue greatly enhances our product offerings and is a clear winner in the Salesforce ecosystem. iDialogue's flexible architecture seamlessly integrates with AviateNow’s product offerings. We are thrilled about our partnership with Pacific Apps, Inc. and the product features that we can offer by combining the power of both platforms!" says Charles Wagner, Founder of AviateNow, Inc.



Pacific Apps and AviateNow will continue to collaborate on the development of the best-of-breed solution for the Aviation industry by offering additional workflow automation and document templates to streamline processes and increase operational efficiencies.



About Pacific Apps, Inc.



Pacific Apps, Inc. is a global technology company with its headquarters located in the heart of Silicon Valley and offices in Asia Pacific. Pacific Apps, Inc. develops awesome tools that increase productivity and extend the functionality of enterprise applications. iDialogue is Pacific Apps’ flagship product that transforms Salesforce™ data into pixel perfect PDF documents. Documents are delivered using iDialogue’s secure portal experience with real time messaging and detailed activity analytics. Built from the ground up on the Salesforce™ Lightning platform, iDialogue leverages the power of Lightning components, process builder flows, and the Lightning design system to deliver a mobile-first, personalized, document-centric experience to both Salesforce™ users and customer contacts. For more information, visit www.GetPacificApps.com



Contact information:

Mike Leach, CEO

mike@getpacificapps.com



Elaine Leung, COO

elaine@getpacificapps.com



About AviateNow



AviateNow, Inc. is a Salesforce.com ISV Partner representing Salesforce.com’s official entry into the aviation industry providing innovative business management tools built specifically for aviation businesses. AviateNow is the world's only comprehensive aviation business management tool that combines the world's number one Salesforce CRM platform with a turn-key solution that automates flight scheduling and asset management while maximizing customer experiences end-to-end. For more information, visit www.AviateNow.com



​Contact information:

Charles Wagner, Founder & CEO

charles@aviatenow.com San Francisco, CA, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – May 27, 2020 Pacific Apps, Inc. and AviateNow jointly announce a new partnership to offer a comprehensive aviation management tool powered by Salesforce.com.AviateNow’s innovative business management tools offer the aviation industry end-to-end features for flight management, scheduling, asset management and customer relationship management. AviateNow utilizes iDialogue to solve the challenge of building complex and highly customizable quotes that offer the greatest flexibility while maximizing the power of the Salesforce platform.iDialogue is the flagship product of Pacific Apps, Inc. that transforms Salesforce records into interactive customer experiences with a comprehensive list of features for document generation, automation, secure storage, eSignature, online payment processing, collaboration portal and workflow automation.“As the Aviation industry re-emerges from the 2020 lockdown, apps like AviateNow will help fixed-base operators (FBOs) deliver an end-to-end digital user experience that will revitalize and optimize the aviation industry. Integrating iDialogue’s API into AviateNow gives Aviation Ops Managers the power and flexibility to generate documents for any stage of their process; including quotes, flight plans, agreements, contracts, invoices, and maintenance schedules,” said Michael Leach, CEO of Pacific Apps. Inc.iDialogue’s no-code/low-code platform allowed AviateNow to substantially shorten product development lifecycle by delivering CPQ functionality to its customers in record time while achieving notable savings compared to other platforms. Adding the iDialogue lightning component to AviationNow’s Reservation page layout provides one-click access to generating pixel perfect PDF quotes that can be delivered using personalized portals with an all-in-one experience of quote delivery, eSignature, Chat Room and ePayment functionality."AviateNow is very excited to bundle iDialogue into our product offerings for the aviation industry. iDialogue greatly enhances our product offerings and is a clear winner in the Salesforce ecosystem. iDialogue's flexible architecture seamlessly integrates with AviateNow’s product offerings. We are thrilled about our partnership with Pacific Apps, Inc. and the product features that we can offer by combining the power of both platforms!" says Charles Wagner, Founder of AviateNow, Inc.Pacific Apps and AviateNow will continue to collaborate on the development of the best-of-breed solution for the Aviation industry by offering additional workflow automation and document templates to streamline processes and increase operational efficiencies.About Pacific Apps, Inc.Pacific Apps, Inc. is a global technology company with its headquarters located in the heart of Silicon Valley and offices in Asia Pacific. Pacific Apps, Inc. develops awesome tools that increase productivity and extend the functionality of enterprise applications. iDialogue is Pacific Apps’ flagship product that transforms Salesforce™ data into pixel perfect PDF documents. Documents are delivered using iDialogue’s secure portal experience with real time messaging and detailed activity analytics. Built from the ground up on the Salesforce™ Lightning platform, iDialogue leverages the power of Lightning components, process builder flows, and the Lightning design system to deliver a mobile-first, personalized, document-centric experience to both Salesforce™ users and customer contacts. For more information, visit www.GetPacificApps.comContact information:Mike Leach, CEOmike@getpacificapps.comElaine Leung, COOelaine@getpacificapps.comAbout AviateNowAviateNow, Inc. is a Salesforce.com ISV Partner representing Salesforce.com’s official entry into the aviation industry providing innovative business management tools built specifically for aviation businesses. AviateNow is the world's only comprehensive aviation business management tool that combines the world's number one Salesforce CRM platform with a turn-key solution that automates flight scheduling and asset management while maximizing customer experiences end-to-end. For more information, visit www.AviateNow.com​Contact information:Charles Wagner, Founder & CEOcharles@aviatenow.com Contact Information Pacific Apps Inc.

Micheal Leach

(650) 520-3178



getpacificapps.com

Elaine Leung

elaine@getpacificapps.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pacific Apps Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend