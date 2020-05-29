DTS Financial Group Has Now Moved to Fee Based

Press Releases DTS Financial Group Press Release

What is a fee based practice? Fee base means that you are charged a fee for personalized services like financial planning, retirement planning, social security planning, estate planning, and optimal retirement income planning.



This provides transparency in what you pay and helps eliminate any conflicts of interest. With fee based planning there is a Fidiciary standard to always act in the best interest of the client. No commissions and no conflicts of interest when making suggestions. Everyone is on the same side of the table, trying to help accomplish client financial goals while providing transparency at a fair cost.



Daryl Serizawa

