PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
DTS Financial Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from DTS Financial Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

DTS Financial Group Has Now Moved to Fee Based


irvine, CA, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DTS Financial Group in Irvine, CA has now moved to a fee based practice.

What is a fee based practice? Fee base means that you are charged a fee for personalized services like financial planning, retirement planning, social security planning, estate planning, and optimal retirement income planning.

This provides transparency in what you pay and helps eliminate any conflicts of interest. With fee based planning there is a Fidiciary standard to always act in the best interest of the client. No commissions and no conflicts of interest when making suggestions. Everyone is on the same side of the table, trying to help accomplish client financial goals while providing transparency at a fair cost.

Daryl Serizawa
Branch Manager DTS Financial Group
Contact Information
DTS Financial Group
Daryl Serizawa
949-491-8227
Contact
www.dtsfinancialgroup.com
Toll Free 888-721-7710

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DTS Financial Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help