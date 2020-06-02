Velocity AI Joins the Telecom Infra Project to Accelerate the Future of Intelligent Connectivity

Press Releases Velocity AI Press Release

Atlanta, GA, June 02, 2020 --(



The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community with a mission to accelerate innovation and help the industry build the networks of the future. TIP attracts the brightest entrepreneurial minds and innovative investors to work together to produce breakthrough technologies that reimagine telecom infrastructure.



Revenue opportunities are forecasted by leading market researchers to exceed $1.1 Trillion by 2025 for intelligent - connected services such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cloud. The fusion of these technologies represents the future of “Intelligent Connectivity”. Intelligent connectivity is always on, always connected to help people everywhere live, work, and play from anywhere in the world.



Velocity AI will collaborate closely with the Telecom Infra Project community to develop innovative solutions to capture this value and accelerate innovation in the industry. Accelerating innovation coupled with new business approaches and cost efficiencies will help the industry build the networks of the future and create business opportunities for new and existing companies, alike.



Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate growth with AI.



Contact: Johnny Benton

Johnny Benton

678-663-5283



www.velocity-ai.com



