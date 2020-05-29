Velocity AI Shines a Bright Light on New Revenue Opportunities for Local Governments and Global Businesses

Atlanta, GA, May 29, 2020 --(



The City of Atlanta and Georgia Power will be piloting Current’s new IoT sensor platform for cities and installing 1,000 wirelessly controlled LED lights. As part of the smart cities pilot, the companies will test these intelligent technologies to help the city make improvements in three key focus areas:

· Mobility – reduce traffic congestion and decrease average commute times

· Public safety – improve response time and reduce crime in defined areas

· Environment – Reduce emissions and greenhouse gases



