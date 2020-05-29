PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Velocity AI

Press Release

Receive press releases from Velocity AI: By Email RSS Feeds:

Velocity AI Shines a Bright Light on New Revenue Opportunities for Local Governments and Global Businesses


Velocity AI teamed with Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, AT&T and Current to test intelligent lighting solutions in Atlanta, GA, USA. Velocity AI will collaborate with Georgia Power and the Southern Company Energy Innovation center to use data to create new Internet of Things (IoT) business models and revenue streams.

Atlanta, GA, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Velocity AI is a global artificial intelligence company and network of cloud solution providers that work together to accelerate growth with AI.

Velocity AI teamed with Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, AT&T and Current to test intelligent lighting solutions in Atlanta, GA, USA. Velocity AI will collaborate with Georgia Power and the Southern Company Energy Innovation center to use data to create new Internet of Things (IoT) business models and revenue streams.

The City of Atlanta and Georgia Power will be piloting Current’s new IoT sensor platform for cities and installing 1,000 wirelessly controlled LED lights. As part of the smart cities pilot, the companies will test these intelligent technologies to help the city make improvements in three key focus areas:
· Mobility – reduce traffic congestion and decrease average commute times
· Public safety – improve response time and reduce crime in defined areas
· Environment – Reduce emissions and greenhouse gases

The companies will test the intelligent lighting solutions in 5 areas of Atlanta. This includes the North Avenue Corridor, where AT&T will test other smart cities solutions. Additional areas include the Buckhead Loop – a major business, retail and entertainment district, and around Atlanta’s new professional football stadium.
Contact Information
Velocity AI
Johnny Benton
678-663-5283
Contact
www.velocity-ai.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Velocity AI
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help