Webtivity Launches New Website for M2 Development Partners

Created with the M2 Development Partners’ vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand-new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today’s browsers & mobile devices. This new website highlights the varied projects M2 has developed and is in the process of developing for its clients.

Bradenton, FL, May 30, 2020



M2 Development focuses on the investment, acquisition, and development of residential, commercial and industrial projects thoughout the United States. M2, together with its related affiliates and entities, is expanding its’ leadership position in the high-end luxury hotel & hospitality marketplace with its recent acquisition of a site in Nashville’s downtown core for a planned $500,000,000 Mixed-Use Project.



As a fully integrated real estate company, they provide seamless coordination for all phases of development – from concept thru completion. Their experience, expertise and knowledge of the marketplace allows them to create and deliver well designed and financially viable projects, consistently delivering solid returns for their investors and partners.



Created with the M2 Development Partners’ vision and mission firmly in mind, M2’s new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it is compatible with today’s browsers & mobile devices. This new website highlights the varied projects M2 has developed over the past 35+ years and also highlights their projects. There is a special focus on the visionary representation of projects to ensure potential clients get a feel for M2’s design style. Additionally, their supporting services, such as project management and financing, are highlighted to ensure visitors get a complete picture of M2 Development’s experience, expertise and capabilities. Tim, the managing principal at M2 Development Partners, says, “I have utilized Webtivity Marketing & Design to produce numerous website for our various Real Estate Development Projects and they have consistently performed at a very high level.”



About M2 Development Partners

M2 Development Partners is a commercial real estate development company providing development, financing, construction and project management consulting across all product types. The Principals have an extensive level of expertise in all aspects of finance and real estate development. For more information, please visit http://www.m2developmentpartners.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



M2 Development Partners – Contact

Tim Morris, Managing Principal

TIM@M2DevelopmentPartners.com

