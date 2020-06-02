The Latest ezW2Correction Software Offers Customers White Paper Printing for Forms

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Customers utilizing ezW2Correction software are now able to print multiple year corrections on plain white paper. Go to halfpricesoft.com for more details.

Atlanta, GA, June 02, 2020 --(



“ezW2 Correction is now able to print multiple year W2 and W3 Correction forms on plain white paper for customer convenience,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



Download and purchase to begin processing W2C and W3C forms immediately:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.



Priced from only $49, the new W2 and W3 form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability. The main features include:



- Print recipient copies in PDF format.

- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND W3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- Support unlimited companies and unlimited number of recipients.

- ezW2Correction will fill data on pre-printed forms

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF files.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Try a demo for up to 30 days before purchasing.

- New enterprise version for Importing both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file.



No more W2C and W3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.



About Halfpricesoft.com

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable customers and helps small business owners simplify payroll processing and business management. Contact Information Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



