Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Receive press releases from Private Placement Markets: By Email RSS Feeds: Private Placement Markets to Enter the Residential Mortgage Lending Industry

Steve Muehler, Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, Today Announced the Firm is Launching Its “Portfolio Residential Mortgage Lending Division” in the Summer of 2020.

San Francisco, CA, May 30, 2020 --(



According to Steve Muehler, the latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index shows lenders are tightening their standards amid the coronavirus pandemic. Overall mortgage availability is now 16% lower than it was in February and at its lowest point since June 2015. The availability of conventional loans dropped 24.2% in March, while jumbo loan availability dipped 36.9%. Government loans, which include USDA, VA and FHA mortgages, fell 6.6%. These he stated are due to the stricter eligibility requirements that lenders are putting in place, as concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak—and its economic impact on borrowers is growing.



Steve Muehler went on to point out that the lending guidelines for Primary and Second Owner Occupied Properties will closely resemble the lending guidelines of thefFirm’s Non-Owner Occupied Residential Loans, offering non-recourse style loans. The Firm stated it is in the midst of Regulatory Filings and anticipates a nationwide rollout in the Summer Months of 2020.



Additional information can be found at: https://www.PPMLoans.com and https://www.PPMSecurities.com.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:



Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.

NEWS SOURCE: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler San Francisco, CA, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets today announced the firm is working to complete its registration as a National Portfolio Residential Mortgage Lender.According to Steve Muehler, the latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index shows lenders are tightening their standards amid the coronavirus pandemic. Overall mortgage availability is now 16% lower than it was in February and at its lowest point since June 2015. The availability of conventional loans dropped 24.2% in March, while jumbo loan availability dipped 36.9%. Government loans, which include USDA, VA and FHA mortgages, fell 6.6%. These he stated are due to the stricter eligibility requirements that lenders are putting in place, as concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak—and its economic impact on borrowers is growing.Steve Muehler went on to point out that the lending guidelines for Primary and Second Owner Occupied Properties will closely resemble the lending guidelines of thefFirm’s Non-Owner Occupied Residential Loans, offering non-recourse style loans. The Firm stated it is in the midst of Regulatory Filings and anticipates a nationwide rollout in the Summer Months of 2020.Additional information can be found at: https://www.PPMLoans.com and https://www.PPMSecurities.com.The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.comPrivate Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.comPrivate Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.comPrivate Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.comEquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.comEquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.NEWS SOURCE: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Placement Markets