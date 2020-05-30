The Ben & Wally YouTube Show and Podcast: Funny, Family-Friendly Podcast Demonstrates the Joy of a Strong Father-Son Relationship

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Ben and Wally Show Press Release

“The Ben and Wally Show” is a weekly YouTube show and podcast hosted by a father and teenage son duo (Ben and Wally) that tackles funny news stories, movie reviews, sports, life, interviews, and more. The show’s big appeal isn’t the content, it’s the demonstration of what a strong father-son relationship can look like.

Chesterfield, MO, May 30, 2020 --(



“The Ben and Wally Show” airs weekly on Tuesday evenings on YouTube, and is available in podcast version weekly on Wednesday afternoons.



Watch and subscribe to the show on YouTube – go to YouTube and search “Ben and Wally.” Listen to the podcast on Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and more by searching “The Ben and Wally Podcast.”



Follow Ben and Wally on Twitter to be notified of new episodes, special sneak previews, and more. @BenandWally



Hear views on the world from an actual teenage boy. Any parent of a teenage boy knows they rarely let you know what they’re thinking or feeling. Ben is no different in real life, but on the show, he opens up like he never would in day-to-day life – offering up ideas, thoughts, suggestions, quick wit, and the ability to laugh at himself. Ben is the star of the show, and should be seen as the example of what lies beneath the surface of your every day, video game playing, sports loving, 16-year old teenage boy.



Plus, you’re going to love the “One Awkward Question” segment at the end of each show. Ben and Wally ask each other an uncomfortable question that the other is forced to answer on camera. For example, in Episode 1, Ben asked Wally “have you ever had too much to drink, and if so, what happened?” In Episode 7, Wally asked Ben “when was the last time you stood in front of a mirror, with your shirt off, and flexed your muscles?”



Watch video shorts and cut downs on YouTube by accessing the many show playlists inside “The Ben and Wally Show” YouTube channel. For example, watch their funny video segments where Ben gets hit in the face with a pie, gets his layup blocked by NBA player EJ Montgomery, and face plants trying to walk up a muddy hill.



About Ben and Wally

Ben is a rising high school sophomore that plays high school basketball and lacrosse. Wally is a business owner with more than 25 years of business experience and specializes in Product and Business Development. Additionally, Wally is a voice actor with more than 15 years of explainer video, television commercial, and training video experience. You’ve heard Wally’s voice on network and cable television as well as in store lobbies, conference rooms, and sales pitches across the nation.



