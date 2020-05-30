Press Releases America's Boating Channel Press Release

Receive press releases from America's Boating Channel: By Email RSS Feeds: America's Boating Channel Demonstrates Life Jacket Care

New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET

Raleigh, NC, May 30, 2020 --(



The new title debuted on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube.



"Life Jacket Care" shows how recreational boaters can ensure serviceability and extend the useful life of life jackets. Viewers will also learn about special considerations for inflatable and foam-filled jackets. Also featured are tips regarding life jacket replacement. Episode Two of "America's Boating Channel LIVE" includes a related COVID-19 Advisory.



America’s Boating Channel videos are now enjoying increased viewership as Americans stay home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.



The service recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.



America’s Boating Channel’s Season Four video titles include “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” “Life Jacket Care,” “Behavioral Consequences,” Introducing ATONS” (aids to navigation), “Dispelling BUI Myths“ (boating under the influence), “Life Jacket Labels,” and “Electric Shock Drowning (ESD).”



America’s Boating Channel is now accepting video subject matter suggestions for its 2021 Season Five. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.



About America’s Boating Channel



America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.



AmericasBoatingChannel.com Raleigh, NC, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The third video in America’s Boating Channel's™ Fourth Season of boating safety and boater education videos, "Life Jacket Care," premiered on Friday afternoon May 29 at 4 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.The new title debuted on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube."Life Jacket Care" shows how recreational boaters can ensure serviceability and extend the useful life of life jackets. Viewers will also learn about special considerations for inflatable and foam-filled jackets. Also featured are tips regarding life jacket replacement. Episode Two of "America's Boating Channel LIVE" includes a related COVID-19 Advisory.America’s Boating Channel videos are now enjoying increased viewership as Americans stay home to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.The service recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.America’s Boating Channel’s Season Four video titles include “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” “Life Jacket Care,” “Behavioral Consequences,” Introducing ATONS” (aids to navigation), “Dispelling BUI Myths“ (boating under the influence), “Life Jacket Labels,” and “Electric Shock Drowning (ESD).”America’s Boating Channel is now accepting video subject matter suggestions for its 2021 Season Five. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.About America’s Boating ChannelAmerica’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.AmericasBoatingChannel.com Contact Information America's Boating Channel

Bob Canfield

919-225-0144



https://americasboatingchannel.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from America's Boating Channel