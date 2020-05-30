New Dates for the Infinite Catalyst of Storytelling, 11th New Media Film Festival® Lineup of 121 Titles from 30 Countries, 83 Are Premieres

Press Releases New Media Film Festival Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, May 30, 2020 --(



121 New Media Films & Content from 30 Countries; 38 World – 15 U.S. – 30 L.A. Premieres. Full details and ticket sales are at www.newmediafilmfestival.com/schedule



Since 2009, New Media Film Festival® provides an unparalleled opportunity for established and emerging technology and creators of Content to showcase their talents and present their stories to the world.



Some of the festival firsts are, first to celebrate "innovation, story, mediums and platforms," to screen AI created film, show collaborative virtual reality content, host an AR International Art Exhibit, and distribute micro content. The Festival also believes in giving back and over the years has supported a wide range of

non-profit ventures.



Judges from Marvel, HBO, Emmys, FOX program "stories" submitted in 28 categories produced by technologically innovative storytellers from around the globe. Some of the creators will be old hands at the game, and many won’t be, but ultimately it matters not at the New Media Film Festival®. Emerging media technologies are, after all, new for everyone.



In addition, the call for entries for the 12th New Media Film Festival® has opened, slated for June 2 & 3, 2021. Content creators can put their innovative work forward and join the festival’s unique community of content creators at www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com



“New technologies have empowered and enabled creators outside of a studio or network system to make their own movies and develop cutting edge entertainment. Affordable cameras and editing software allow artists to create and express their skills for a multitude of new distribution platforms,” says Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine. “We are presently [a] witness of how storytelling is being redefined in the 21st Century. New Media Film Festival highlights and showcases what will come next.”



Susan Johnston

310-288-1100



www.newmediafilmfestival.com



