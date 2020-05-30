Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Scientology Info Center Hosts Stay Well Concert Watch Party

Televised Stay Well Music Concert provides pick-me-up for the Clearwater Community at the Scientology Info Center in downtown Clearwater.

Clearwater, FL, May 30, 2020 --(



The Center had temporarily closed its doors to help keep the community and its staff safe. On Saturday, May 9 the Center re-opened to the community with social distancing protocol, sanitation fogging three times a day, wiping down high-touch surfaces with disinfectant solution and the use of masks and gloves.



The Stay Well Concert's debut was the first small gathering since the Center re-opened its doors. For those who wanted to see the show outdoors, a large screen TV was placed on the Center's portico allowing local passersby to enjoy the performance as well.



The concert highlighted 50 performers including: Chick Corea, Greg Camp, Mark Isham, David Campbell, Vinnie Colaiuta, Tom Brechtlein and international artists​ Kate Ceberano, Rubén Blades​ and David Broza.



Inside the Center eight guests sat 6 feet apart while viewing the concert. The artists from around the world (Italy, South Africa, Argentina, and United States) performed from the comfort of their home studios. Guests in attendance were provided with gloves and masks.



One guest, Jay, had this to say about the concert: "It was great! Chick Corea was great! It was a great pick-me-up. It's really needed in the world. Thank you for keeping up the spirits of people around the world."



The Church of Scientology International has launched a "Stay Well" campaign (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center said that the booklets are also available for the community at the Center. "Whether it's to enjoy an uplifting video or to learn about Scientology – all are welcome," Skjelset said.



The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015, and to date has attracted over 50,000 curious guests through its doors. Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenents of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.



The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.



The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Clearwater, FL, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Thursday, May 21 at 8pm, the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater hosted a watch party of the Scientology TV Network's Stay Well Concert at the Historic Clearwater Building.The Center had temporarily closed its doors to help keep the community and its staff safe. On Saturday, May 9 the Center re-opened to the community with social distancing protocol, sanitation fogging three times a day, wiping down high-touch surfaces with disinfectant solution and the use of masks and gloves.The Stay Well Concert's debut was the first small gathering since the Center re-opened its doors. For those who wanted to see the show outdoors, a large screen TV was placed on the Center's portico allowing local passersby to enjoy the performance as well.The concert highlighted 50 performers including: Chick Corea, Greg Camp, Mark Isham, David Campbell, Vinnie Colaiuta, Tom Brechtlein and international artists​ Kate Ceberano, Rubén Blades​ and David Broza.Inside the Center eight guests sat 6 feet apart while viewing the concert. The artists from around the world (Italy, South Africa, Argentina, and United States) performed from the comfort of their home studios. Guests in attendance were provided with gloves and masks.One guest, Jay, had this to say about the concert: "It was great! Chick Corea was great! It was a great pick-me-up. It's really needed in the world. Thank you for keeping up the spirits of people around the world."The Church of Scientology International has launched a "Stay Well" campaign (scientology.org/staywell). These tools have also been shared in booklet form throughout the Tampa Bay area. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center said that the booklets are also available for the community at the Center. "Whether it's to enjoy an uplifting video or to learn about Scientology – all are welcome," Skjelset said.The Scientology Information Center originally opened on July 11, 2015, and to date has attracted over 50,000 curious guests through its doors. Guests who would like to learn more about Scientology can learn the biography of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, see short videos on the basic tenents of Scientology, take virtual tours of Churches around the world and learn about the humanitarian programs sponsored by Scientologists.The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend