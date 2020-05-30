Colorado Medication Assisted Recovery, Colorado’s First Independent, Outpatient Medication-Assisted Treatment Program, to Center on Comprehensive Clinical Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Colorado Medication Assisted Recovery Press Release

New addiction recovery program comprehensively treats opioid dependence fusing addiction medicine with structured counseling and peer-support to evolve opioid treatment in Colorado by healing the body and the mind.

Denver, CO, May 30, 2020 --



Upon opening, CMAR will offer a fully outpatient MAT program coupled with individualized counseling services for individuals suffering from opioid addiction. The program is unique in its client-centered, all-encompassing approach to recovery, whereas other MAT providers either only provide medication-based services (some offer an occasional therapy appointment), or mandate inpatient treatment to receive comprehensive treatment. CMAR’s medical staff, led by board-certified addiction specialist Dr. Nathaniel Moore, will provide clients with medical induction and ongoing medical care and support. CMAR’s clinical staff, led by therapist Michael Damioli (LCSW, CSAT), will provide structured individual, group and family counseling, treating the mental aspects of opioid and other addictions along with co-occurring mental health concerns. Moreover, CMAR provides patients with case management and peer-based services to ensure a complete, supportive and accountable recovery.



“In Colorado, there are currently three ways people have access to Medication-Assisted Treatment to address opioid dependence and addiction,” stated CMAR Clinical Director Michael Damioli. “One can obtain a prescription from a primary care physician, enroll in a publicly funded ‘Opioid Treatment Program’ or OTP, or leave work and home to attend a detox/residential treatment program. Each of these treatment access points has inherent drawbacks for the client. CMAR is designed to offer an alternative to these approaches, by providing an outpatient, yet individualized and comprehensive treatment experience.”



Clients will begin the program with comprehensive assessments followed by an “induction,” onto the medicine Buprenorphine, to relieve the withdrawal symptoms and assist with psychological cravings that cause chemical imbalances in the body. Clients will then commence a safe, controlled, and individualized process to gradually reduce use of Buprenorphine over the course of a one to five year period. CMAR will offer MAT coupled with outpatient therapy, counseling, peer support, case management, and frequent medical check-ins. CMAR will have the ability to serve between 80-100 clients concurrently.



CMAR is located at 8800 Fox Drive in Thornton, Colorado. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit colorado-recovery.com.



About CMAR

Diana Crawford

720-778-2627



https://www.colorado-recovery.com/



