MIAA Welcomes Security Insurance Group, Inc. of Pierre, SD

Founded in 2012, Security Insurance Group, Inc. (SIG) is a full-service insurance agency located in Pierre, South Dakota. Owned by Vern Armstrong, the agency offers home, farm, auto and classic car insurance to its clients in the greater Pierre, SD area. The SIG agency is located at 3341 Airport Road within The Ag Agency office, its sister company that started in 1999 exclusively providing crop insurance to farm businesses.



“I’m excited to partner with MIAA and look forward to offering a greater number of insurance options to our residential and business clients,” said Mr. Armstrong. “We believe every person deserves access to sound, informed insurance advice.” To learn more about the SIG Agency, visit insuredbysig.com.



“We are pleased to have the Security Insurance Group join our alliance, as Mr. Armstrong and his team have been working with the community for a number of years, and are now able to offer a wider range of insurance products across the board,” said Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer.



