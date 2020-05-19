MIAA Welcomes Summit Insurance Agency, LLC

Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

The agency is serving the needs of families and businesses in the surrounding Fargo, North Dakota and Minnesota communities.

Lincoln, NE, May 19, 2020 --(



Summit Insurance Agency, LLC is a full-service insurance agency located in Moorhead, MN and is serving the needs of families and businesses in the surrounding Fargo, North Dakota and Minnesota communities. Owned by Kari Hegg, the agency offers home and renters insurance, auto, life and financial products, business insurance and group benefits.



“I’m excited to partner with MIAA,” said Ms. Hegg. “Through this relationship we are able to provide our clients with a much wider variety of insurance product and carrier options.” To learn more about the Summit Insurance Agency, LLC, visit summitinsurance.net.



“We are pleased to have Summit Insurance join our growing network,” said Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer. “The agency’s vision to provide the highest quality service while building meaningful relationships is in line with the standards of the alliance.”



About MIAA

Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies.

Catherine Edison

603-601-1256



miaainsurance.com



