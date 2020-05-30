Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Welcomes Skyline Risk Management

Press Releases Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Press Release

The newest MIAA agency serves northwestern Missouri.

Skyline Risk Management was founded by its president Daniel Cooper and specializes in educating clients on their insurance needs and finding the best coverage for them. The insurance agency offers personal and commercial insurance, including home and auto, recreational, renters and business insurance. Learn more by visiting skylinerisk.com.



“We enthusiastically welcome Daniel Cooper to the MIAA family. He is building his insurance agency based on the highest levels of customer service, something the alliance places a high value on. As a member of MIAA, of Skyline Risk Management will have an immense amount of support while gaining access to considerably more markets,” said Doug Meacham, MIAA president and COO.



About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.



