Summer Camp Online at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep is very excited to be offering performance-based theatre camps online that will inspire your child to learn new skills while creating theatrical fun with new friends. All online camps are being offered with reduced hours to allow for better student focus and reduced pricing. A limited number of scholarships are also available for need-based families.Ages 4-8: June 22 - June 26, 2020 and July 6 – July 10, 2020Ages 8-12: June 15 – June 26, 2020, July 6 – July 17, 2020, and July 20 – July 31, 2020Ages 12-19: June 15 – June 26, 2020, June 15 - June 19, 2020, July 6 – July 17, 2020, July 6 – July 10, 2020, July 20 – July 31, 2020, and July 20 – July 24, 2020The Tempest: Performances – July 30-August 1, 2020Contact: (858) 481-1055 or contact Ben Cole at Ben @northcoastrep.org for more information or to enrollPrice: $200-$400 (see detailed course descriptions on North Coast Repertory Theatre's website)About Theatre School @ North Coast Rep:Now in its 38th season, North Coast Repertory Theatre has grown from a community theatre to a nationally recognized non-profit professional regional theatre. The Theatre School @NorthCoastRep has grown along with it. From a single children's play put on during the first season, the Theatre School now stages five productions annually and reaches nearly 2000 students per year. The Theatre School provides classes, workshops, and summer camps, operating throughout the year in North County San Diego. The Theatre School offers quality arts instruction and training to local students ages 4-19. Theatre School Director Ben Cole strives to make that training as accessible and inspiring to students as possible through full and partial scholarships to economically challenged students. The Theatre School teaches skills that promote a lifelong passion for the arts whether students seek to pursue a career in theatre or simply to apply the confidence and creative self expression they have gained to excel in any profession.

