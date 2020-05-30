Press Releases Integrated Investment Research Press Release

Receive press releases from Integrated Investment Research: By Email RSS Feeds: Integrated Investment Research Quarterly Earnings Report Jan-April 2020

Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2020 --(



2020 has been a difficult year for investors around the world no less due to the Covid-19 outbreak and almost complete lock down of the world, so you could be forgiven to think that this would have a detrimental effect to the earnings of Integrated Investment Research.



Integrated Investment Research posted a net income of a little under 500 million this quarter although down 3% from the last it still showed incredible consistency and constraint in what is a very turbulent economy. However the Directors of IIR fully expect that to made up by the end of the year as they have seen investor confidence rise again as the world looks to come out of this difficult time.



Chief Financial Officer Heng Lim had this to say on the positive start to the year, "Well after a record breaking year in 2019, we entered 2020 full of optimism. Unfortunately we along with everyone else in the world were rather side swiped by the outbreak, but what we did manage to do was consolidate our clients investments and any holdings we have in a timely manor and move assets into areas that could work for everyone in a global downturn. The good news is we are seeing confidence return again and already we have had our best May in the history of Integrated Investment Research, as long as we can continue that for the coming months we will still be on course to top what we achieved in 2019." Tokyo, Japan, May 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrated Investment Research announced their start to the year earnings this week, with better than expected results.2020 has been a difficult year for investors around the world no less due to the Covid-19 outbreak and almost complete lock down of the world, so you could be forgiven to think that this would have a detrimental effect to the earnings of Integrated Investment Research.Integrated Investment Research posted a net income of a little under 500 million this quarter although down 3% from the last it still showed incredible consistency and constraint in what is a very turbulent economy. However the Directors of IIR fully expect that to made up by the end of the year as they have seen investor confidence rise again as the world looks to come out of this difficult time.Chief Financial Officer Heng Lim had this to say on the positive start to the year, "Well after a record breaking year in 2019, we entered 2020 full of optimism. Unfortunately we along with everyone else in the world were rather side swiped by the outbreak, but what we did manage to do was consolidate our clients investments and any holdings we have in a timely manor and move assets into areas that could work for everyone in a global downturn. The good news is we are seeing confidence return again and already we have had our best May in the history of Integrated Investment Research, as long as we can continue that for the coming months we will still be on course to top what we achieved in 2019." Contact Information Integrated Investment Research

Michael Turner

03-5847-3520



https://integratedinvestmentresearch.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Integrated Investment Research