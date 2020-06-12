GoPhrazy is Beta Testing AI for Localization Consistency

Press Releases GoPhrazy Press Release

The UK based media localization company, GoPhrazy employs artificial intelligence to ensure that their suggested dubbing actors are a perfect match with your original voices.

London, United Kingdom, June 12, 2020



"Our research shows that in most cases content license holders are put in a position to make compromises with the suggested voice cast due to the lack of methodology or tools to evaluate consistency between original and target language voices," the company CEO Tsvetan Chobanov said. "As a result, broadcasters fail to transcend the original artistic or creative intent and ultimately, to convey the authentic experience with their content in another language," he continues.



A lot of disruption has been going on within the last few years in the otherwise conservative translation industry. Various tech companies develop new instruments to automate and streamline the translation process or to improve security of the translated content.



"The problem with the current state of new technology adoption in our industry is that it is very self-centric. In most cases, tools are developed and applied to make service providers' lives easier while consumer needs are somewhat left aside. That speaks a lot of our industry by showing it's is not yet in a stage of decline and there is still room for improvement and growth. What makes us and our instrument different is that it brings the viewers and their experience to the spotlight, right in the center of industry efforts, where they actually belong," the CEO concludes.



GoPhrazy's new technology is still in testing mode with selected clients and is expected to go full scale in November 2020.



About GoPhrazy



