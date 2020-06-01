Sarvang Bags the Most Trusted IT Enterprise Award by Business Connect Magazine

Press Releases Sarvang Infotech India Ltd. Press Release

Sarvang Infotech India Ltd (SIIL) has been honored with the title of being the most trusted IT Enterprise Service Provider by Business Connect Magazine in February 2020.

The 6th Issue of Volume 2 of Business Connect India which recently came up with the title “Get the finest properties with Jeff Cook Real estate” has covered some detailed articles on some prestigious leading organizations that achieved outstanding goals in their respective industries.



One such title is The 25 most trusted IT Enterprise in India Award which was grabbed by Sarvang Infotech and made an entry in Business Connect Magazine being listed in Feb 2020.



Akanksha Jain

+919111240240



www.sarvanginfotech.com



