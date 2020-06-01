Ayurveda Parkschlösschen Reopens with Immune-Boosting Health Programs. The German 5-Star Ayurveda Resort is Part of Healing Hotels of the World.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Healing Hotels of the World Press Release

For more information, visit healinghotelsoftheworld.com. Cologne, Germany, June 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Germany’s 5-star Ayurveda Parkschlösschen, part of Healing Hotels of the World, has reopened to resume its health and holistic lifestyle offerings. Ayurveda Parkschlösschen offers the royal therapy of Ayurveda, the Panchakarma Cure, which has many detoxification components to activate self-healing and boost immunity.In order to protect guests, Ayurveda Parkschlösschen will only open with a 50% capacity, 30 guests maximum rather than the normal 60, and the team has worked with experts to create a health and safety protocol that goes above and beyond the strict requirements of the German government.“Today, taking care of one’s health is more important than ever,” says Carina Preuß, General Manager of Ayurveda Parkschlösschen and second generation of the family who owns the resort. “Of course, the quality standard of our 5-star Ayurveda hotel is extremely high. Our guests can count on the same dedication and care from our team as usual, despite them wearing protective masks and carrying out extra protection measures.”Located in Traben-Trarbach, Germany, the family-run Ayurveda Parkschlösschen first opened in 1993 and quickly became known around the world for its authentic and individually tailored Ayurveda Detox Cures, securing a place as one of the most well- respected Ayurveda resorts in all of Europe and attracting guests from around the world.The hotel re-opened on May 21, 2020, and both the team and the first guests quickly got used to the new safety measurements, with guests saying that neither the quality of their stay nor the human contact suffered from the new measurements.“The Ayurveda Parkschlösschen is a treasured healing retreat, right here in our backyard in Germany,” says Anne Biging, co-founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “The Ayurveda programs they’re offering are so important right now, and the attention to detail that this 5-star Healing Hotel has put into ensuring a safe reopening is second-to-none. The team’s spirit is high, as they are all happy to be able to serve the guests and help promote physical and mental health again.”About Ayurveda ParkschlösschenAyurveda Parkschlösschen is a family run 5-star Ayurveda Detox and Health Resort in Traben-Trarbach, Germany. Since 1993 it has been the epitome of authentic and individually tailored Ayurveda Detox Cures in Europe and welcomes guests from all around the world.For more information, visit https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com/hotels/ayurveda- parkschloesschen-traben-trarbach-germany/.About Healing Hotels of the WorldHealing Hotels of the World is a member-based global brand, encompassing more than 100 of the best Healing Hotels and Resorts around the world. As a leader in the field, Healing Hotels of the World is the first and only global brand of quality member hotels devoted to profound individual change through evidence-based modalities dedicated to healing. Hotel partners follow rigorous standards and criteria, ensuring that wellbeing for each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through singularly crafted holistic healing programmes.For more information, visit healinghotelsoftheworld.com. Contact Information Healing Hotels of the World

