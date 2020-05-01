Nerdy Pop Punks Hyperspace Release 4th Album “Emulator”

Press Releases Hyperspace Press Release

Hyperspace, comprised of vocalist/guitarist Jason Kochis, drummer Ryan Paul, and bassist Kayvan Sarikhani, is an energetic Atlanta based Nerdy Pop Punk band who play songs about love and about their love of things geeky. Their high energy album will have you rocking out to a pop culture playlist that includes a tribute to Carrie Fisher, Stranger D&D Things, Scott Pilgrim shenanigans, and even songs that will spring into G.I. Joe action.



Hyperspace tracked Emulator with Sean McPherson (The Head, The Judies, The Blackfoot Gypsies) at East Atlanta Recording in Atlanta, GA. The songs were expertly mixed by SAW (Paws, Echo Machine, The Moon Kids) in Scotland, UK with mastering by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkin, Rancid, Beastie Boys, Def Leppard, Metallica) in Los Angeles, CA.



Emulator is comprised of 11 tracks that offer a diverse collection of rock songs ranging from the power pop first single “Jackie” to taking the listener on a 90's alternative nostalgic journey with “Halle Berry,” and the melancholy “You Think You’re Right.” While each song varies in style, there's no doubt they're all catchy and fun. Bassist Kayvan Sarikhani said, “This album is a progression; still undeniably Hyperspace, but it's our most diverse and playful yet - a love letter to our influences!” “This is hands down our most ambitious album to date and we’re so very proud and pumped to release it,” added drummer Ryan Paul.



Hyperspace is set to have quite the busy summer, with the music video release for their first album single “Jackie.” The band is scheduled to open for DragonCon alum and friends The Cybertronic Spree, along with MC Chris and a lineup of shows schedule throughout the rest of the year.



